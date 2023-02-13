Arson unit takes over Orléans blast investigation

Arson investigators are now looking into the cause of an explosion that levelled several homes in Orléans on Feb. 13, Ottawa police have confirmed.

According to a news release issued Wednesday afternoon, the arson unit took over the investigation on Feb. 18, "as the circumstances surrounding the explosion were deemed criminal."

The Office of the Fire Marshal and other agencies will continue to support the investigation, police said.

Two people were pulled alive from the rubble after a gas leak triggered the explosion on Blossom Park Terrace. Several more people were injured in the blast. Some were taken to hospital, while others were treated at the scene.

The explosion levelled several homes under construction and damaged other homes nearby.