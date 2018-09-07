Record number of Orléans candidates tricky for voters

Eleven Orlé​ans ward candidates chatted in French at a debate Thursday night, giving voters what's likely going to be one of a few chances to hear from the record number of candidates for that council seat in one setting.

The francophone cultural group Mouvement d'implication francophone d'Orléans, or MIFO, held all-candidates debates this week for Ottawa's three eastern wards.

But with 11 of the 17 candidates agreeing to take part, organizers didn't hold a traditional debate.

Instead, they gave them each a few minutes to present themselves, lay out their priorities and answer a couple of questions.

​​On Sept. 27, Ecology Ottawa plans to also hold an event for the ward, but candidates do not expect a traditional format then, either.

Vote splitting fears

Residents also have a challenge sorting through 16 platforms — one candidate, Louise Soyez, will be on the ballot but is not actively campaigning — to sort out who to vote for to replace the retiring Bob Monette.

Michèle Jodouin has not yet gotten to speak with any candidate at her door.

She was unfamiliar with any of the names on the ballot in Orléans and was keen to see them each speak on Thursday night, one after the other.

"I don't know how anybody can do a good job of selecting a candidate," she said. "You really have to learn more about them."

The evening helped Jodouin narrow her list to five candidates, who impressed her with the way they spoke and had a command of the area's issues.

Still, she said she plans to research her choices further to make sure the candidates have depth.

Jodouin has an overarching concern for how Orléans residents will choose one strong person out of 17 to send to city hall.

"If they're unknown to the majority of the people, then the vote's only going to be all split and that can't be good for anyone."