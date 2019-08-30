Motorcyclist in critical condition following Orléans crash
One man has been taken to the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus in critical condition following a motorcyclist collision in Orléans.
1 man taken to Civic hospital after crash on Jeanne D'Arc Boulevard
One man has been taken to the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus in critical condition following a collision involving a motorcycle in Orléans.
Police are on scene of the crash at Jeanne D'Arc Boulevard and Borland Drive. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police have closed Jeanne D'Arc between Willow Avenue and Lawnsberry Drive.