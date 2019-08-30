Skip to Main Content
Motorcyclist in critical condition following Orléans crash
Motorcyclist in critical condition following Orléans crash

One man has been taken to the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus in critical condition following a motorcyclist collision in Orléans.

1 man taken to Civic hospital after crash on Jeanne D'Arc Boulevard

The man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. (CBC)

One man has been taken to the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus in critical condition following a collision involving a motorcycle in Orléans.

Police are on scene of the crash at Jeanne D'Arc Boulevard and Borland Drive. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m.  Thursday.

Police have closed Jeanne D'Arc between Willow Avenue and Lawnsberry Drive.

 

