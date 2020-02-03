In Orléans, everyone's movin' on up

The race is on in Orléans, where a longtime Ottawa city councillor is among those trying to make the move up to provincial politics — to replace an MPP who moved up to federal politics.

Marie-France Lalonde was elected MP for Orléans in October after more than five years representing the same eastern Ottawa riding for the provincial Liberals.

Lalonde beat the second-place PC candidate by more than 2,400 votes in 2018.

Among the candidates vying to replace her is Cumberland Coun. Stephen Blais, whose ward overlaps with some areas of the riding he's hoping to represent. Blais was a school board trustee before being elected to council in 2010.

The Progressive Conservatives have put forth Natalie Montgomery, who describes herself as a women's health advocate and communications specialist, to try to bolster their majority government.

Manon Parrot is running for the NDP. She works as a translator and has been an advocate for a $15 minimum wage and labour rights, according to her official biography.

The Green Party has indicated its nominee is lawyer and former Amnesty International coordinator Andrew West

30% francophone

Thirty per cent of the riding's constituents list their first language as French.

CBC includes candidates who are listed on Elections Ontario's official page, or on the website of any party that's represented at Queen's Park.

Nominations close Feb. 13. Advance polls are set for Feb. 16 to 21, and byelection day is Feb. 27.

There's also a byelection in the neighbouring riding of Ottawa–Vanier.

2018 election results