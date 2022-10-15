Ottawa officer injured following Orléans hit-and-run

Ottawa police say they're investigating a hit-and-run collision in Orléans that left a police officer with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver fled a traffic stop at approximately 7:10 p.m., the Ottawa Police Service tweeted, injuring the officer.

Earlier in the evening, police had said they closed Brian Coburn Boulevard between Tenth Line Road and Strasbourg Street, advising the public to stay away.

Resident Victor Hanna's deck faces the boulevard. Noticing the police lights coming through his windows, Hanna went to take a look.

On the road ahead of him, he saw a police cruiser behind a SUV, with a lineup of cars not moving.

"I noticed that there was somebody — what appeared to be somebody — lying right underneath the front end of the SUV," Hanna said. "And then all of a sudden within minutes there were six or seven more police cars, paramedic SUVs, and a fire truck arrived."

From his vantage point, Hanna couldn't make out much besides "the legs right underneath the front of the vehicle."

He wasn't sure if the person was pinned.

An investigation is underway as well as a search for the vehicle, according to police.