Man brought to hospital with gunshot wounds Wednesday
A man with gunshot wounds was taken to hospital Wednesday evening, according to Ottawa paramedics.
Paramedics received call to Orléans area Wednesday evening
Paramedics responded shortly after 8 p.m. to a call in the Orléans area and took the man to the trauma centre at the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus.
No one else was assessed at the scene, they said.
The man remains in hospital in serious but stable condition.
With files from Benjamin Andrews