Ottawa

Man brought to hospital with gunshot wounds Wednesday

Paramedics received call to Orléans area Wednesday evening

CBC News ·
Paramedics say they took one man to hospital with gunshot wounds on Wednesday night. He remains in serious but stable condition. (Radio-Canada)

A man with gunshot wounds was taken to hospital Wednesday night, according to Ottawa paramedics. 

Paramedics responded shortly after 8 p.m. to a call in the Orléans area and took the man to the trauma centre at the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus.

No one else was assessed at the scene, they said.

The man remains in hospital in serious but stable condition.

With files from Benjamin Andrews

