Marie-France Lalonde re-elected in Orléans

Liberal Marie-France Lalonde has been re-elected in Orléans.

CBC News projects Lalonde keeps her seat, which she has held since 2019. Before being elected as the MP two years ago, she represented the area as an MPP.

Although the riding was primarily held by Liberals since its creation in the 1980s, it was held by Conservative Royal Galipeau for approximately a decade between 2006 and 2015.

Up to bat against Lalonde were the Conservative Party's Mary-Elsie Wolfe; NDP candidate Jessica Joanis; the Green's Michael Hartnett; Spencer Oklobdzija of the People's Party; and the Free Party's André Cléroux.

Roughly a third of the riding's constituents list their first language as French. It's also the region's most populated riding with 128,000 residents, according to the 2016 census, and spans 211 square kilometres.

The riding also had the sixth most special ballot voting kits issued in all of Canada.