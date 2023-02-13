For construction workers caught in Orléans blast, not all scars are visible

Construction worker Stephane Demers was alone in the kitchen of an unfinished home — his nephew Guillaume having stepped outside to grab a compressor — when an explosion rocked their east Ottawa work site.

While he survived the blast, Demers remains in physiotherapy three days a week and is seeing a psychologist twice a month to deal with his post-traumatic stress.

And he's worried about going back to work.

"He'll never be able to open a door on a site for fear it will explode again," lawyer Malcolm Savage said Thursday in an Ottawa courtroom. The image, said Savage, has been "seared" into Demers' mind since the Feb. 13 explosion.

Demers is one of several workers whose experiences during the Orléans area blast are finally being heard in significant detail.

The occasion is the conviction of Kody Troy Crosby, the man who pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years in prison for having caused the blast.

Before he was sentenced, Crosby sat in a prisoner's box and heard several victim impact statements, plus an agreed statement of facts, read out in court.

"This will be a defining moment in people's lives, probably for as long as they live, and it all comes back to [you]," Justice Mitch Hoffman told Crosby.

Son spared serious injury by being near truck

According to the agreed statement of facts, Crosby stole two water heaters from two units at Minto's Avalon Vista development but left the natural gas valves open, exposing Demers and other workers to danger.

While Crosby's lawyer said it was not Crosby's intention to hurt anyone, Savage, the Crown lawyer on the case, said Crosby was aware of the risk of removing gas-powered appliances, "particularly the risk of explosion."

Crosby was convicted of "intentionally or recklessly" causing damage by an explosion.

Stephane and Guillaume Demers were working in Unit 311 of Blossom Pass Terrace when they were caught in the explosion.

Guillaume — left with burns, a vertebrae fracture, kidney lacerations and hearing loss in one ear — was able to climb out of debris. He searched for his uncle.

Stephane Demers was rescued out of the rubble by first responders. He suffered burns, bruises to his head and feet, a broken nose, a crushed arm and leg (still not healed, court heard), and a severely-sprained ankle.

Under the heading of emotional loss, Demers cited a "fear of returning to work."

"He has difficulty sleeping and concentrating still to this day," Savage said.

Ottawa Fire Services took this photo of one of the construction workers being rescued from the rubble. (Ottawa Fire Services/X)

Father and son caught in blast

The Demers pair were not the only family of workers who showed up at the development the morning after Crosby broke into two homes.

Michel Corbeil and his son Patrick were getting ready for a day of work on Unit 305, having arrived shortly after 6 a.m.

Corbeil opened the front door, smelled natural gas and saw a blue flame before being rocked by the explosion and covered in debris. He remained trapped until rescuers got him out two hours later.

Several homes were levelled, while others were severely damaged after the explosion. (Felix Desroches/CBC)

Corbeil was left with blisters, burns, a fractured right ankle, chipped ribs and a sore back. He had to wear a back brace for eight weeks.

"As of today, he has regained much of his movement. However, he's still not returned to work," Savage said.

Patrick, Corbeil's son, was likely spared serious injury by being near a truck during the explosion, court heard.

"When he heard a large boom, he was thrown into his truck," Savage recounted. "The truck provided shelter from the debris."

The Corbeils declined to provide a victim impact statement but did speak to Savage, who said the effect of the explosion on father and son was profound. Patrick was still "uneasy" at construction sites, Savage said.

"At one point, [Patrick] had to actually return to [Avalon Vista] site ... He found that very difficult."