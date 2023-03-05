Orléans explosion suspect has history of break-ins, addiction struggles, court documents show

Court records show, in the years before the explosion at an east Ottawa construction site, Kody Crosby struggled with addiction and following bail conditions as he allegedly executed a raft of small-time break-ins and thefts — including at other construction sites across the city.

CBC News has previously reported, amid a slew of alleged business break-ins and thefts in 2019, Crosby was also accused that year of breaking into Mattamy Homes' Blackstone housing development in Kanata. All the 2019 charges were withdrawn.

Additional court records obtained by CBC News also show that Crosby pleaded guilty to breaking into and stealing from an unoccupied home in Gloucester in July 2014, along with a string of business thefts that same year. Crosby was sentenced to six months in jail and 12 months' probation, after having already been in custody for nearly a year.

Crosby's name became more widely known last week when Ottawa police laid 12 charges against the 35-year-old in connection with the Feb. 13 explosion at Minto's Avalon Vista development in Orléans. He is accused of breaking into two Minto homes and removing water heaters but leaving the natural gas supply open, which then allegedly led to the explosion.

The explosion destroyed four homes and others were badly damaged. Four construction workers, including two pulled from the rubble, were hospitalized but have now been released.

Charges against Crosby include criminal negligence causing bodily harm, arson against people and property and breaking and entering. None of those charges have been proven in court.

Past stays at addictions centre

Court records show Crosby — after serving time on the 2014 charges — was suspected of breaking and entering and theft sprees affecting a variety of businesses in 2016, which he pleaded guilty to, and in 2019.

In both years, Crosby was also charged with breaking the conditions of his bail because he left the premises of Harvest House, a Christian home for men struggling with drug and alcohol addiction located in Ottawa's Greenbelt.

Crosby allegedly left the treatment centre property without permission at least five times between Sept. 5 and Oct. 23 of 2019.

Harvest House said confidentiality rules mean it could not confirm whether the Kody Crosby who stayed at the facility is the same man who is charged in the Orléans explosion.

The previous location for Harvest House, which was even further south of the city core, "removed a great part of the temptation that residents face to return to the street and their former ways of life," according to Harvest House's website.

Court records also show Crosby's 2016 theft spree included electronics stores and car rental branches from Gloucester to Nepean to the Industrial Park area over a one-month period.

CBC News has reached out to Crosby's lawyer for comment on his past, but has not received a response.

Some court records dated in 2019 listed Crosby's address as the site of a drug and alcohol addiction rehabilitation program located next to the Salvation Army Booth Centre in the ByWard Market.

As for how anyone could break into the Orléans homes under construction, CBC News has asked Minto about security in place prior to the explosion.

A spokesperson said the company would provide a response Tuesday.

The court documents outlining the explosion charges list Crosby's address as a residential home in Orléans only minutes from the Minto construction site.