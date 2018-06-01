How to vote in today's Orléans and Ottawa-Vanier byelections

Amid a blast of winter weather, byelections in two provincial ridings in Ottawa are being held today.

Residents in Orléans and Ottawa–Vanier can vote between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. at their local voting station.

Who can vote

Voters must be 18 and over to vote in Thursday's byelection, as in any normal election.

All voters must be Canadian citizens as well as a resident of either the Orléans or Ottawa–Vanier electoral districts.

Where to vote

Voters can find out where to cast a ballot by consulting the voter information card sent their homes in Orléans or Ottawa–Vanier.

If you didn't receive a voter information card, you can use Elections Ontario's online search tool to find out where to vote.

How to vote

If you received a voter information card in the mail, it means you are on the list and only require one piece of identification to vote. That does not need to be photo identification.

If you did not receive a voter information card in the mail, you may not be on the voters list.

Voters not on the list can still vote, but they must bring a piece of identification that has their current home address on it, like an Ontario driver's licence, bill or pay stub.

Here is a list of acceptable pieces of identification.

Once you're in the ballot box

Once it's time to vote, simply mark an "X" in the circle beside the name of your chosen candidate.

If you make a mistake, let an election official know and you can receive a new ballot.

Voters also have the right to decline their vote.

To do so, you must tell the election official out loud that you chose to decline your ballot. It will be placed in a separate envelope.

But what about the snow?

A spokesperson for Elections Ontario told CBC Wednesday evening polls are scheduled to remain open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. despite the winter storm.

"We are asking all voters to travel safely and be patient with any delays they might experience at their voting location," wrote Lisa Camps, a spokesperson for Elections Ontario, in an email to CBC.

The chief electoral officer of Ontario does have the ability to extend poll hours if voting has been interrupted.

Any updates to voting hours will be posted to elections.on.ca and twitter.com/electionsON, said Camps.

While the City of Ottawa has said recreation and cultural centres will not open Thursday until 12 p.m., that does not apply to facilities that have been designated as voting stations.