Regain control of your home this long weekend, says cleaning guru

It's a long weekend, and with another provincewide shutdown, what better time to tackle the homefront?

Rachel Hoffman is a Rhode Island-based organizational guru. She's the author of Unf*ck Your Habitat: You're Better than your Mess and other books on cleaning.

She spoke with CBC Ottawa about strategies to get a grip on the mess. This conversation has been edited for CBC style and length.

Are we living messier lives because of COVID-19?

Any time you're spending more time at home, you're using more things.

In the 'before times,' you would go to the office. You wouldn't be constantly surrounded by things. Even if it's not necessarily in worse shape, we're noticing things more.

And because we are using so much more of our stuff, the potential for a bigger mess is definitely there. We used to eat out at restaurants a couple of times a week. Honestly, just the difference in the dish situation is remarkable. I've never seen so many dishes in my entire life.

What is to be gained by getting a handle on it?

Since we are spending so much more time at home, you want it to be a comfortable space.

You want to be happy in your environment and I think a lot of people have realized that there are things about their homes that they're not happy with.

There's a big psychological advantage to taking care of the mess, and reasserting comfort in your own home, rather than it being something that you're constantly fighting against.

Tackle flat surfaces first, says Hoffman: tables, shelves, counters. (Shutterstock)

What can you get done in a long weekend?

You can get a lot done in four days. I generally recommend against what I call marathon cleaning, when you do everything all at once.

First, it's not particularly sustainable. You let it get to the point where you have to do the whole house. You have a long weekend, but how resentful and frustrated would you get if you have to spend that whole time cleaning?

Consider the psychological implications. Nobody wants to devote all of their free time to cleaning their house.

So what would you recommend tackling?

People can make a big difference without a massive time investment by clearing your flat surfaces — your counters, your tables and shelves. The dining room table is a big one for a lot of people.

Once those surfaces are clear, overall, your home is going to feel much cleaner. And it's not this massive time investment. I'm a big fan of setting a timer. There's a concept in my book called '20/10' — basically 20 minutes of cleaning, followed by a 10 minute break. The break is important. It's a psychological thing. You don't want to feel like you're devoting all of your time to cleaning, then you've eaten up a whole day and you're aggravated.

Another achievable goal for the long-weekend? Put your laundry away. (smirart/Shutterstock)

Could you suggest another achievable goal for this weekend?

Put your laundry away.

It can be a big thing for some people, who have their clothes kind of strewn about. You see it so often and for so long that your brain doesn't really register it. It's part of the landscape. Your brain accepts it.

Any other flash points in the house?

Dishes.

The dish situation for a lot of people is out of control. Getting a handle on that can make you feel like you're regaining control of your kitchen.

Does that mean getting rid of the fondue pot? Or simply finding a place in your kitchen for the fondue pot?

It really depends.

The trouble with going through and purging is you lose a lot of time. It can also be really, really stressful for people.

I might caution against getting into little, nitty-gritty projects because you're going to expend a lot of energy and at the end of it, the visible result is not particularly satisfying. I'm not saying never do it, but you don't want to lose a day to something that doesn't make much of a tangible difference.

The dangers of a nitty-gritty project like decluttering: 'you're going to expend a lot of energy and at the end of it, the visible result is not particularly satisfying,' says Hoffman. (Courtney Dickson/CBC)

One last assignment for the overachievers?

Giving the floor a good scrub down is a good place to start.

It's not hugely visible. But the clever thing about doing floors is that in order to vacuum or mop, you need to clear stuff off. It forces you to deal with the stuff that's hanging out on your floor that doesn't belong there. The combination of picking up beforehand and the newly-cleaned floors is very satisfying.

Last words of wisdom?

There tends to be this all or nothing mentality. If I can't clean the bathroom from top to bottom, what's the point?

A lot of people have to come to the realization that every little bit counts. If you do one minute's worth of work every time you're in the bathroom, I guarantee in a couple of days you're going to have a clean bathroom.

It's more about fixing the mindset than anything else, and allowing people to have optimism and hope that at some point they might enjoy their homes again — or for the first time.