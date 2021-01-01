Several Ottawans appointed to Order of Ontario

Six Ottawans were given the province's highest honour on New Year's Day.

On Friday, Lt. Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell announced the appointment of 47 people to the Order of Ontario, spanning the past two years.

The order "honours individuals whose exceptional achievements have left a lasting legacy in the province, in Canada, and beyond," according to a news release from the province.

While appointments are supposed to be made annually, Premier Doug Ford's government didn't initially name any recipients in 2019.

Here are the Ottawans who received the honour today.

Melanie Adrian

Adrian is an associate professor in the department of law and legal studies at Carleton University. She helped establish the university "as a global leader in protecting vulnerable scholars," the province said.

She also co-founded Be the Choice, a not-for-profit organization that helps cancer patients navigate the medical system and have informed discussions with their physicians.

Roland "Roly" Armitage

Armitage is a Second World War veteran, veterinarian and author who served as mayor of West Carleton Township before it was amalgamated with Ottawa in 2001.

Armitage has also been inducted into the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame for his work to improve track safety, the province said.

Raymond Desjardins

Desjardins is an atmospheric scientist who studies air quality and farming's effect on greenhouse gas emissions.

He has co-authored two books and has been a longtime contributor to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the World Meteorological Organization.

André Lapierre

A supporter of Franco-Ontarians and other minority language groups, Lapierre wrote Ontario's first comprehensive book on French place names.

Lapierre's expertise on the "bilingual treatment of geographical names is an important component of Ontario's French Language Services Act," the province said.

André M. Levesque

Levesque was a part-time citizen soldier with the Canadian Armed Forces Reserves for more than three decades, retiring in 2008.

He also has studied memorialogy, which looks at memorials and commemorations, and has worked to document the memories of veterans and their sacrifices.



Dr. Peter Liu

Liu is a cardiologist at the Ottawa Heart Institute and has helped draft public health policy on heart health.

He also contributed to guidelines on diagnosing and managing patients with heart failure.

Former senator Bob Runciman was one of the people appointed to the Order of Ontario. (Mathieu Theriault/CBC)

2 former MPPs from eastern Ontario appointed

Two former MPPs from eastern Ontario also received the honour Friday.

Bob Runciman of Brockville, Ont.

A former Progressive Conservative MPP and Canadian senator, Runciman spent 45 years in the public service. He also started a treatment centre for inmates with mental illnesses and was an MPP during the SARS pandemic.

Sean Conway of Barry's Bay, Ont.

Conway was only 24 when he was first elected to the legislature as the Liberal MPP for the former riding of Renfrew North. He would go on to serve for 28 years and was known for "captivating members of all parties with his legendary oratory," the province said.