Art gallery seeking new home after decade in historic bank building

The Orange Art Gallery, a hub for local artists that's operated for the past decade at a 125-year-old former bank west of downtown Ottawa, will soon close its doors.

According to co-owner Ingrid Hollander, the gallery's landlord refused to renew their lease, which ends on Dec. 31.

Hollander told CBC Radio's In Town and Out that the landlord plans to leave the City Centre Avenue building vacant.

"They're telling me that they have not leased it to anybody else, that they just want to keep it empty," she said.

CBC has reached out to District Realty, which represents the building's owner, but has not yet heard back.

In Town and Out 10:28 Orange Art Gallery lease ending We visit gallery co-owner Ingrid Hollander as she prepares to say goodbye to the home of Orange Art Gallery, aftert her landlord decided not to renew tehir lease.

Public support strong

Hollander said the public has shown a lot of support for the gallery since the news came out of their impending closure, buying paintings, writing letters and signing a petition to extend their lease.

The building they've occupied, formerly a CN railway bank, has also served as popular venue for weddings and other events since the gallery moved in, Hollander added.

Last weekend, the gallery threw its last event: a party celebrating its decade-long run in the community.

Hollander says around 200 people showed up.

"It's been nice to know that so many people cared and showed support and had a good time here," she said.

Gallery co-owner Ingrid Hollander hopes the 125-year-old building will eventually get a heritage designation that would prevent it from being demolished. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

'Still not totally real'

Somerset Coun. Ariel Troster, who represents the area, says a motion is set to come to council in January to propose giving the former bank a heritage designation and prevent it from being torn down.

Hollander fears that could be the reality once Orange Art Gallery moves out.

She said it "hurts" to have to close, since the gallery holds a lot of fond memories for the community and the 25 artists who've displayed their work there.

"To be honest, it's still not totally real to me. I think it's only going to be real when I really just take the paintings off the walls," she said.

But that won't be until absolutely necessary, she told CBC.

Hollander says the Orange Art Gallery will remain open to the public until their lease is up on Dec. 31. (Giacomo Panico/CBC )

Doors remain open until Dec. 31

The gallery will be open to the public during its regular hours until Dec. 31, with the exception of Christmas and Boxing Day.

The plan after that is to keep up an online presence until Hollander can find a new home for the gallery.

"Everybody really, of course, wants us to find another venue, so it'll be a little tricky to find a space that competes with this one," she said.

"But in the end it's like moving from a house."