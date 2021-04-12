Police task force to probe unsolved homicides

The Ottawa Police Service is launching a new task force to review unsolved homicides, many of whose victims were young men from marginalized communities.

During a media briefing Monday, Insp. Carl Cartright said the task force will include officers from diverse backgrounds in an attempt to build public trust and convince witnesses to come forward.

"These are cases that we know individuals out there have information [about] that they can share with us," Cartright said. "[In] some of those cases we even know who these individuals are. We just need that little bit of information that the public may not think is very important ... [to] be shared with us to help us bring some closure to these families."

Insp. Carl Cartright said the task force hopes to bring some closure to families that are still grieving the loss of a loved one. (Zoom)

Cartright said the task force will begin by looking at 22 unsolved cases, but he wouldn't say which ones.

"That's not something we're going to get into," Cartright said.

The task force will be led by the homicide unit, but may include officers from other units who will bring their specific expertise, Cartright said.

Anyone with information about an unsolved homicide is asked to contact the Ottawa police homicide unit.