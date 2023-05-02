Content
Ottawa police officer charged with assault for on-duty incident

An Ottawa police constable has been charged with assault for an incident that occurred last November while he was on duty.

Const. Muhammad Omair Khan, 41, was charged in connection with on-duty incident

Ottawa Police Service headquarters on Elgin Street.
Ottawa police Const. Muhammad Omair Khan, 41, was charged with assault for an on-duty incident in November 2022. (Radio-Canada)

An Ottawa police constable has been charged with assault for an incident that occurred while the officer was on duty, police say.

In a news release Tuesday, the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) said Const. Muhammad Omair Khan, 41, has been charged with one count of assault.

The charge relates to an allegation of assault against a youth who was in police custody on Nov. 6, 2022, police said.

Khan was released and assigned to administrative duties pending a court date set for next month.

The OPS did not provide any further details about the incident.

