'If you don't have to drive, don't': OPP issue warning ahead of possible ice storm

Ahead of a possible ice storm headed towards eastern Ontario, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning drivers to stay alert and only travel if necessary.

"If you have to travel, give yourself some extra time and make sure you're flexible," said Marc Hemmerick, acting inspector in the highway safety division.

Environment Canada is predicting heavy precipitation to fall over eastern Ontario in many different forms, possibly as snow, freezing rain, or ice pellets.

"In eastern Ontario, it's going to depend a lot on exactly where you're situated," said Steven Flisfeder, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

"So, near the Quebec border, we're looking at snow mixed with ice pellets. And there's a small risk of freezing rain in there as well."

Widespread power outages and significant ice buildup are expected, according to special weather statements from Environment Canada.

Flisfeder said, overall, people can expect mainly snow, ice pellets and about five to 10 centimetres of snow or ice pellets combined.

"And following the precipitation, we expect some stronger winds as well with gusts of 50 to 60 kilometres an hour," he said. "So could be a tricky situation for people on the highways, especially areas between Kingston and Brockville and northwards towards Bancroft."

Road conditions could be poor on both Sunday afternoon and Monday.

Hemmerick said people looking to leave the house today and tomorrow should check the website 55on.ca to see if snow plows have moved through the neighbourhood.

Marc Hemmerick is acting inspector for the OPP's highway safety division. (Submitted by OPP)

They should also read the electric signs posted above highways for the latest information on delays, instead of relying on personal GPS devices.

"If you are working tomorrow, leave early so that you're allowing yourself lots of extra time so you can slow down," Hemmerick said. "We're asking people to, if they are going to be on the roads, to leave themselves lots of extra distance in between other cars [and] not make any sudden lane changes."

While weather is difficult to predict, Hemmerick said he hopes employers are understanding, and if possible, allow staff to work from home.

Luckily, Hemmerick said, many people will be home from their holidays and off the highways.

Still, ahead of the storm, the OPP's message is simple.

"If you don't have to drive, don't," Hemmerick said.