OPP warning drivers after overnight collisions amid snowfall

With the first major snowfall of the new year, police are warning drivers to slow down on the roads across Ottawa.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said they've responded to at least nine collisions along Highway 417 since 6 p.m. Saturday.

"The OPP is reminding drivers to drive with extra caution in the snow. Leave extra room around vehicles as braking distance will be greatly reduced in slippery conditions," they wrote in a statement.

Snow has been falling across the nation's capital since Saturday evening.

Environment Canada said about five to 10 centimetres fell throughout the night and the weather agency is expecting that same range to fall across the region by midday Sunday.

The City of Ottawa said crews have been out clearing streets and sidewalks. So far, there is no winter weather parking ban in effect.

OPP suggest calling 511 to check on road conditions before heading out.