OPP warn of ongoing mail fraud

Ontario Provincial Police are warning the public about an ongoing scam in which residents receive fake documents accusing them, their associates and their businesses of criminal activity.

The allegations are "fictitious" and "any implication that business associates of the victim named in the documents or the Bank of Montreal are involved in any criminal activity in relation to these documents is also a fabrication," according to an OPP news release issued Monday.

The packages include documents that appear to originate from various police agencies, as well as from various government agencies and businesses. The Cornwall Police Service, OPP, RCMP and the solicitor general's office have all confirmed they did not send the packages, and that the allegations in them are false.

The packages include fake court notices indicating the recipient has been convicted of a crime, OPP said.

Similar incident

OPP Const. Tylor Copeland said similar documents were circulated earlier this year, leading to charges against a South Glengarry man.

Ryan Flaro, 41, was charged with two counts each of criminal harassment and making forged documents, as well as impersonating a peace officer and careless storage of a firearm.

He appeared in court in June. That investigation is ongoing.

Copeland said OPP are trying to determine whether the latest fraudulent documents are related to that incident.

OPP are asking anyone who receives the packages to report them to police.