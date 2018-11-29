Therapy dog rescued from icy river

OPP officers in Drummond/North Elmsley Township rescued a therapy dog that had strayed into the icy waters of the Tay River.

The dog's owner called 911 shortly after 11 a.m. to report their dog, Teddy, had fallen through the ice about eight metres from shore and was partially submerged. The dog was clinging to the ice by its front paws, but could not pull itself up, according to the OPP news release.

The 911 operator was able to pinpoint the location of the caller using global positioning system data. Two OPP officers arrived soon after, both of whom had training in this type of rescue.

Const. Scott McNames stayed on shore, while Const. Maurice Lefaivre made his way out on a tether toward the dog. Lefaivre reached the dog and lifted Teddy to safety, but the ice broke and the officer became completely submerged.

McNames was able to pull on the tether to haul Lefaivre back onto the ice, then back to shore. Neither Lefaivre nor Teddy required any medical attention.