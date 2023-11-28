OPP suspect hit and run in death of Montague Township man

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they believe a man whose body was found near Smiths Falls earlier this month was killed in a hit-and-run collision.

The body of Steven Tate, 34, was found Nov. 8 beside Highway 15.

The Montague Township man had been reported missing Nov. 4, and was last seen alive earlier that day.

Investigators believe a dark-coloured hatchback or sedan may have been involved in the collision, and may have sustained damage to the front passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lanark County OPP or Crime Stoppers.

OPP offered the update on the same day they issued a joint appeal with Smiths Falls police for information about the recent disappearances of two other men in the same area.

The investigations in the disappearances of Lawrence Bertrim and Robbie Thompson "remain active and ongoing," according to a news release.

Police have not linked the disappearances, nor have they tied them to Tate's death.

Police caution against rumours

That hasn't stopped rumours from swirling around the eastern Ontario community, however.

"Investigators from both services are very concerned about the rumours, misinformation and disinformation being spread. Rumours can cause delays in the investigation," according to the release.

Separate dedicated tip lines have now been set up for the two missing men.

"We continue to hear stories about disturbing details, but no one has come forward to investigators with any first-hand information. Rumours are not evidence and cannot be used in court," OPP detective inspectors Jennifer Patton and Daniel Levert are quoted as saying in the release.

Smiths Falls Police Service Deputy Chief Jodi Empey said the force continues to work with the families and the communities to solve the cases, and cautioned anyone else against spreading more rumours.

"Rumours don't help. If you know something, please call the tip lines or Crime Stoppers," Empey is quoted as saying.