OPP reworking mental health support system after officer suicides

Later this week, the commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police will be announcing the force's response to three recent officer suicides.

Commissioner Vince Hawkes has so far only publicly commented on Twitter about the deaths, writing he's "deeply devastated by the recent loss of three of our members" and saying the OPP is examining barriers that prevent members from seeking help.

The widow of one of the deceased officers from Belleville, Ont., said the force needs to build time into officer's daily routines to talk to peers about difficult calls.

Sarah Routhier's husband, Sgt. Sylvain Routhier, was 37 when he took his own life on July 31 after more than a decade as a OPP officer.

She said her husband was a gentle soul and loving father of three who coached all of his kids' hockey teams and built a large backyard rink.

"He would have been the last person anybody would have suspected to commit suicide or to struggle through a mental illness," Routhier said.

"This can really happen to anybody if they don't take some preventative measures to make sure they're OK with their job."

Sylvain Routhier leaves behind his wife and three children. His spouse Sarah says he was an "incredible man and husband" who loved his job. (Sarah Routhier)

'They're expected to keep those emotions in'

Routhier spoke to CBC News from Camp FACES in Barrie, Ont., where she and her three children are getting support from professionals and other families of first responders who have lost loved ones.

She's sharing her husband's story publicly to prevent another tragedy.

Two other officers, including another from eastern Ontario, also took their own lives in the past month.

"First responders are human beings as well," Routhier said.

"They see a lot of very difficult things day after day with their jobs. They're expected to keep those emotions in when they're dealing with a call.

"There's very little time to deal with those emotions afterwards because then they've got to go to the next call."

Sarah Routhier says her husband had an infectious personality and was a great police officer. At home he was a kind person who loved to spend time with his children. (Sarah Routhier)

Routhier's husband trained to become a police officer in Ottawa at Algonquin College, then started his career working security at the House of Commons as part of the Prime Minister's security detail in the early 2000s.

He later landed a job with the OPP and worked as an officer across the province responding to car crashes, assaults and domestic violence.

He then joined the Tactics and Rescue Unit where he dealt with high-risk calls including the Parliament Hill shootings in 2014.

Over the years, her husband didn't talk about being stress or having a difficult time at work, she said, expect for a few moments where he would talk about hard calls.

Then in April, her husband came home from work and told her that he wasn't feeling like himself. He felt stressed and hadn't been sleeping.

The next day he told Routhier he was having suicidal thoughts.

Husband worried about stigma

Routhier brought her husband to the hospital and he started the process of doctor's visits and taking medication. But he had a "very difficult" time with having to take stress leave from work, she said.

Her husband had just started a new job as a sergeant and didn't want to let his detachment down.

"My husband was very worried about what other people were going to think of him for being off work or admitting he had a mental illness," Routhier said.

She convinced him to seek help through the OPP. He met with the force's wellness unit and he said the peer support was helping.

But the next week he disappeared and was later found dead.

'It was completely not on my radar'

She said despite his struggles she never imagined this would happen.

"It was completely not on my radar, even though he had spoken about suicidal thoughts a few months earlier. There were no warning signs," she said.

Routhier said she may never know why her husband took his own life. But she does believe the OPP can learn from his death.

Speaking about difficult calls sooner, rather than later, would be a start, she said.

Removing the stigma about going on sick leave for mental health issues and making spouses aware of what resources are available would also help, she said.

Sarah Routhier hopes that by sharing her husband's story it can help remove the stigma around mental health issues and prevent another tragedy. (Sarah Routhier)

OPP support programs

In a statement to CBC News, the OPP said it offers a number of resources for members including peer support programs, mandatory mental health awareness and resiliency training, and an employee and family assistance program.

The force also said the OPP commissioner will be making an announcement later this week about what the OPP is doing in response to the three deaths.

The focus needs to be on learning from what happened to bring about change, said OPP union president Rob Jamieson.

Three members of the Ontario Provincial Police took their own lives this month. Now the head of the OPP's union is urging other officers who are struggling to reach out for support. 8:39

He wrote a letter to members talking about his own journey.

"I have experienced extreme trauma as a result of doing my job as a police officer and four years ago I needed to step away," wrote Jamieson.

"This has been a personal journey, and it is difficult to share this with thousands of people I do not know; however, I do so in the hope that it may give some strength to hang on, to speak to someone and to know you are not alone."

In an interview with CBC News, he said OPP members often work in communities that don't have the same level of resources as bigger cities.

Need help? Here are some mental health resources in the National Capital Region:

Association québécoise de prévention du suicide: 1-866-APPELLE (1-866-277-3553)

Ottawa Suicide Prevention: 613-238-3311