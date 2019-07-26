OPP hunt SUV suspected in projectile attacks

Ontario Provincial Police are searching for a white SUV believed to have been involved in two separate attacks on vehicles near Prescott, Ont., last month.

Both incidents took place around 10:30 p.m. on June 29, and both involved "projectiles" striking the vehicles, OPP said.

In one incident, a tractor-trailer parked at a gas bar had its rear window smashed, and in the other, a projectile smashed the driver-side window of a camper van travelling in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near the Edward Street exit, narrowly missing the driver's head.

OPP didn't elaborate on the nature of the projectiles, but investigators believe the incidents are related and are asking for the public's help in identifying the SUV involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prescott OPP at 613-925-4221 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.