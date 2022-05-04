School bus driver facing stunt driving charges had kids on board

A school bus with children on board was stopped for speeding in Laurentian Valley Township on Tuesday and its driver is facing stunt driving charges, police say.

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP said in a news release an officer caught the bus driver travelling 106 km/h in a 60 km/h zone at about 4:30 p.m. on Micksburg Road, which is south of Pembroke.

The bus has been impounded for 14 days and its 54-year-old driver has been charged with racing a motor vehicle and speeding 1-49 km/h over the posted limit under the Highway Traffic Act.

His licence has also been suspended for 30 days.

"Alternative transportation was arranged for the students," OPP said in an email Wednesday.

Police said speeding becomes stunt driving when a driver goes more than 40 km/h over a speed limit that's 80 km/h or less.