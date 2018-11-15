Youths charged after school bus torched

OPP in Napanee, Ont., have charged six youths accused of setting an empty school bus on fire in the spring.

The suspects, from Loyalist Township, are each charged with one count of arson and two counts of mischief over $5,000. They were arrested over the past month, police said.

The school bus was parked outside Fairfield Elementary School in Amherstview, Ont., when it caught fire on the night of March 24. Emergency crews got the call around 10:40 p.m.

Flames destroyed the bus and damaged the pavement underneath. Total damage was pegged at $120,000.

Police would still like to speak with any witnesses, particularly anyone with video footage of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Napanee OPP at 1-888-310-1122.