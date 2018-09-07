Elderly woman killed in Rockland, Ont., parking lot crash

An elderly woman was killed in Rockland, Ont., Friday morning when she was struck by a car, Ontario Provincial Police said.

In a news release issued Friday evening, OPP said the woman was hit by the car at around 10:18 a.m.

Police provided few details about the incident, but did say it happened in a parking lot in the city.

The woman was transported to hospital and was declared dead when she arrived, OPP said.

Collision investigators are now investigating.