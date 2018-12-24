Skip to Main Content
OPP asking people to remain merry and drive to conditions over holidays
As light snow blankets parts of eastern Ontario Monday, police are reminding people to drive to conditions as traffic is expected to pick up between Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.

Speed, impairment and road rage can turn merriment into tragedy, police say

OPP say traffic picks up on Ontario's highways around the holiday season and people should drive to conditions and give themselves plenty of time to get to their destination. (Christer Waara/CBC)

"Driving too fast for the road conditions is [the] number one cause in the winter for collisions," said Sergeant Cynthia Savard, regional community service co-ordinator with the Ontario Provincial Police.

As people visit friends and family, more cars will be out on the highways, and police are asking people to leave early, giving themselves plenty of time to get to their destination.

Drivers should have winter tires and emergency equipment in their vehicles, and can contact the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario for updated road conditions, Savard said.

Stay calm, polite

However, she said road conditions can also change quickly, causing drivers to potentially lose control.

Drivers should always assume roads are slippery and slow down, she added. 

As merry as the holiday season might be, it can also be stressful, and officers are often left to deal with road rage incidents, Savard said. She's asking drivers to stay calm and polite while out on the roads.

Police are also reminding anyone who imbibes on some holiday cheer not to drive afterward.

Anyone who spots an impaired driver is asked to call 911.

