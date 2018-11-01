Attempted murder suspect facing raft of new charges

A 72-year-old man charged in September with attempted murder is now facing a slew of new charges.

Ontario Provincial Police were initially called to a wooded area in McNab Braeside Township, Ont., on Sept. 13, where they found a woman in critical condition following an assault. The male suspect was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping and harassment.

During the investigation OPP identified three more victims, all of whom have relationships with the elderly man. Investigators have now filed 23 additional charges against the man.

The charges include multiple counts of sexual assault, assault, uttering threats and criminal harassment, as well as several other offences. OPP said several of the offences are related to historical incidents.

He is set to appear in court in Renfrew, Ont., on Nov. 21.