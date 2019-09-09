OPP say driver robbed by suspect using fake emergency vehicle lights

A man was robbed in North Frontenac Township, Ont., last month after pulling over for what he believed was an emergency vehicle.

On Aug. 30, just after 10:30 p.m., a man was driving on Ardoch Road near Browns Lane in the township. He saw a vehicle behind him with flashing emergency lights and pulled over.

A man approached his vehicle, indicated he had a gun and demanded the victim's wallet. The assailant fled the scene in a dark-coloured SUV.

The victim was not able to describe the male and did not observe a weapon. OPP officers say they take the incident seriously.

In a news release, police said if a driver has concerns about an emergency vehicle behind them, they can call 911 and the operator will confirm if the vehicle is legitimate.

If the vehicle behind you is not an emergency vehicle, police say the operator will offer instructions. OPP is asking anyone with information on this incident to call 1-888-310-1122.

North Frontenac Township is about 135 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.