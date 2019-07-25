Fatal collision closes Highway 7 near Perth

A fatal crash has forced the closure of Highway 7 west of Perth, Ont.

Few details were available Thursday afternoon, but the highway is closed in both directions at Doran Road.

OPP is advising westbound drivers to take Old Brooke Road, and eastbound traffic to take Doran Road north to McVeigh Road and Harper Road before rejoining Highway 7.

Police are asking drivers to be patient.

There's no word on how many vehicles were involved, or whether there were any other injuries.