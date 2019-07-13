2-year-old girl dies in apparent drowning near Perth, Ont.

A two-year-old girl is dead in an apparent drowning at a backyard swimming pool in Tay Valley Township on Friday.

Emergency services were called shortly after 2 p.m. Friday to the home, near Perth, Ont.

OPP officers provided an escort to the ambulance that rushed the girl to hospital, but police say she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police say they are assisting the chief coroner and an investigation is ongoing.