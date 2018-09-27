South Dundas woman charged in 2016 murder

OPP have charged a 58-year-old South Dundas woman with first-degree murder in the death of a man more than two years ago.

On Feb. 6, 2016, police and paramedics were called to a home on Chess Road in the town of Iroquois, Ont., about 85 kilometres south of Ottawa, where they found Edward Robert Allen, 67, in medical distress. He died from his injuries shortly after.

OPP continued to investigate, and have now charged Beverly Rose Thomas, 58, with first-degree murder.

Thomas was living in Digby, N.S., when she was arrested, and is now being transported to Ontario. She'll make her first court appearance Friday in Cornwall.