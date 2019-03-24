Provincial police officers investigating a pair of unrelated collisions Friday escaped serious injury when their cruisers were struck by other highway drivers.

The collisions involved officers with the Ottawa and Leeds County detachments, the OPP said.

One crash occurred on Highway 401 eastbound west of Brockville, Ont., at around 8 p.m., police said. The other happened roughly half an hour later, in the southbound lanes of Highway 416.

According to a tweet from interim OPP commissioner Gary Couture, the officers were sitting in their cruisers, with their emergency lights on, when they were struck.

None of the officers were seriously hurt, Couture said.

OPP said that weather conditions were poor at the time of the crashes. As of Saturday night, no charges had been laid.