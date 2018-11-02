Off-duty OPP officer charged in domestic incident
An eastern Ontario OPP officer has been charged by the force's professional standards unit after a domestic incident.
Officer, who has been with the force for 24 years, is suspended with pay
An eastern Ontario OPP officer has been charged by the force's professional standards unit after a domestic incident.
Officers were called to a home on Oct. 26 for a report of an incident involving an off-duty officer, OPP said in a news release issued Friday.
The officer, who is not being named by police, is charged with pointing a firearm.
He's made one court appearance and is next set to appear in court in Brockville, Ont., at a later date.
OPP said the officer has been with the provincial police force for 24 years and is a member of its organized crime enforcement bureau.
He's been suspended with pay.