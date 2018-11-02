Off-duty OPP officer charged in domestic incident

An eastern Ontario OPP officer has been charged by the force's professional standards unit after a domestic incident.

Officers were called to a home on Oct. 26 for a report of an incident involving an off-duty officer, OPP said in a news release issued Friday.

The officer, who is not being named by police, is charged with pointing a firearm.

He's made one court appearance and is next set to appear in court in Brockville, Ont., at a later date.

OPP said the officer has been with the provincial police force for 24 years and is a member of its organized crime enforcement bureau.

He's been suspended with pay.