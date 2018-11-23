OPP officer charged after alleged domestic assaults
An officer with the Ontario Provincial Police in Prince Edward County has been charged after alleged domestic incidents that happened when he was off-duty.
The officer is an eight-year member of the force in Prince Edward County, the OPP wrote in a news release issued Friday.
He's charged with two counts of assault and has been placed on administrative duties.
The officer's name is not being released by OPP in order to protect the identity of the victim.