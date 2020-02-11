OPP officer charged with sexual assault

The Ontario Provincial Police said one of its own has been arrested and charged with sexual assault in relation to a "domestic incident."

The OPP's professional standards bureau began investigating a male officer in October of last year after receiving a complaint involving events while the officer was not on duty, the force said in a news release Tuesday.

He now faces three counts of sexual assault as well as three counts of "overcome resistance by choking."

The 30-year-old officer, who has been with OPP's East Region detachment for four years, has been suspended with pay.

He has been released from custody and is expected to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

OPP said the identity of the officer would not be released to protect the identity of the victim.