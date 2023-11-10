OPP lays manslaughter charge after body found in Pikwàkanagàn

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they've arrested and charged a 61-year-old with manslaughter after finding a man dead in a residence Monday night in Pikwàkanagàn.

In a news release Thursday night, OPP said they were called to a home on Kagagimin Inamo after 7 p.m. on Monday, and found a man who had died. The community is located about 140 kilometres west of Ottawa.

Police identified him as 58-year-old Joseph Sarazin from the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation.

The accused, also from the First Nation, is still in police custody and is scheduled to be in court in Pembroke, Ont., on Friday.