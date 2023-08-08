Killaloe OPP are investigating a suspected drowning death in Wadsworth Lake, in Madawaska Valley township.

Police and ambulance were called to the lake on Hopefield Road just before 5 p.m. on Aug. 2, according to a media release.

"CPR life-saving measures were performed on the individual by community members, police and paramedics at the scene prior to transport to the hospital," according to the release.

A 40-year-old man from Nigeria was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The death has been ruled non-suspicious, say police. A post-mortem examination has been ordered, as part of the investigation.

Second drowning in just over a week

Killaloe OPP were also called to a suspected drowning July 29, just before 6 p.m.

An unresponsive person was located in shallow water on Dam Lake, also in the Township of Madawaska Valley.

An 18-year-old from Madawaska Valley was pronounced dead in hospital following life-saving measures by community members and first responders.

The death has been ruled non-suspicious at this time.