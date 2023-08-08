Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa

Killaloe OPP investigating 2nd suspected drowning in a week

Killaloe OPP are investigating a suspected drowning death in Wadsworth Lake, in Madawaska Valley township.

40-year-old from Nigeria pronounced dead in hospital

CBC News ·
Killaloe OPP are investigating a second drowning in Madawaska Valley township since late July.
Killaloe OPP are investigating a second drowning in Madawaska Valley township since late July. (Olivier Plante/CBC)

Killaloe OPP are investigating a suspected drowning death in Wadsworth Lake, in Madawaska Valley township.

Police and ambulance were called to the lake on Hopefield Road just before 5 p.m. on Aug. 2, according to a media release. 

"CPR life-saving measures were performed on the individual by community members, police and paramedics at the scene prior to transport to the hospital," according to the release. 

A 40-year-old man from Nigeria was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

The death has been ruled non-suspicious, say police. A post-mortem examination has been ordered, as part of the investigation.

Second drowning in just over a week

Killaloe OPP were also called to a suspected drowning July 29, just before 6 p.m.

An unresponsive person was located in shallow water on Dam Lake, also in the Township of Madawaska Valley.

An 18-year-old from Madawaska Valley was pronounced dead in hospital following life-saving measures by community members and first responders.

The death has been ruled non-suspicious at this time.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now