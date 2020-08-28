OPP searching for teens after 80-year-old woman assaulted in Pembroke

Ontario Provincial Police in Pembroke, Ont., are investigating reports that teenagers yelled racial slurs at an elderly woman, vandalized her home and threw a rock at her head, sending her to hospital.

The Upper Ottawa Valley detachment of the OPP responded to calls that the woman was hit in the head with a rock near Isabella Street and Rotary Park on the evening of Aug. 20.

The woman, identified by her granddaughter in an online post as 80-year-old Thi Nga Doan, was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

A police investigation revealed the assault was part of ongoing harassment of the woman by the teens.

Pembroke Mayor Mike LeMay said he was "incredibly disheartened, saddened and angered" by the news, calling the assault a "racially motivated verbal and physical assault."

"I strongly condemn the actions of the individuals involved, whose conduct is detrimental to the city we are working to create," he said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"This incident demonstrates the need for us to work harder to promote welcoming values and show our residents that acceptance of all is the only way forward."

Mayor Mike LeMay has issued the following statement: <a href="https://t.co/PjowTt5OzY">pic.twitter.com/PjowTt5OzY</a> —@CityPembroke

Police continue to search for four young people, described as being between the ages of 15 and 17, and known to travel on bicycles.

The teenagers were wearing baseball caps and shorts at the time of the attack, police said. One of them wore a red shirt.

According to a news release, officers are seeking the assistance of anyone in the Isabella Street area with home surveillance video, especially on Aug. 20 and 22.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact OPP. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers.