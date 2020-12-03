OPP confirms investigation into Ottawa city councillor
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a member of Ottawa city council, a spokesman confirmed to CBC Thursday afternoon.
Police aren't saying which council member, or what for
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a member of Ottawa city council, a spokesman confirmed to CBC Thursday afternoon.
The OPP would not say who the councillor is or what they're being investigated for.
The news was first reported by the Ottawa Citizen.
More to come.