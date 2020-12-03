Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

OPP confirms investigation into Ottawa city councillor

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a member of Ottawa city council, a spokesman confirmed to CBC Thursday afternoon.

Police aren't saying which council member, or what for

CBC News ·
OPP confirm they're investigating a member of Ottawa city council. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

The OPP would not say who the councillor is or what they're being investigated for.

The news was first reported by the Ottawa Citizen.

More to come. 

