OPP investigating after body found in water near Pakenham

Provincial police are investigating after a body was found in the water near Pakenham, Ont., on Sunday.

Officers were called to the town just west of Ottawa at around noon after receiving reports of the discovery, Ontario Provincial Police said in a press release.

Police have only said the body is that of a female.

No other details have been released, including the person's age. Police say their identity remains unknown.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.