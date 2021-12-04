Pedestrian, 45, struck and killed on Highway 417 

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 417 Friday night, after entering the roadway and being hit in the westbound lane.

The Ontario Provincial Police responded shortly after 11 p.m. to the collision, located between the Metcalfe and Bronson exits.

Preliminary investigations indicate the 45-year-old man had entered the roadway, according to a police press release, although the reasons why remain under investigation. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's name is being withheld until his next of kin can be identified.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

While a section of the highway was closed overnight, it has since reopened