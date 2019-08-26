Suspect sought in Highway 401 nail gun incident

Ontario Provincial Police are searching for a suspect who fired a nail gun at another vehicle on Highway 401 near Quinte West, Ont., on Friday evening.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. OPP said the passenger of a dark coloured Mazda 3 pointed a nail gun at another westbound vehicle and fired.

The Mazda then exited the highway at Glen Miller Road in Quinte West, just west of Belleville, Ont.

The driver of the Mazda is described as male with blond hair and blue eyes, and was wearing a baseball cap. OPP didn't offer a description of the suspect accused of firing the nail gun.

The victim's vehicle sustained minor damage. There were no injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.