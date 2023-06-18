OPP investigating infant death in Hawkesbury, Ont.
The Hawkesbury detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating the death of an infant.
Officers responded to a call for an infant in medical distress at a residence in Hawkesbury, Ont., shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday, OPP said.
The infant was transported to hospital by ambulance and pronounced dead soon after, according to police.
The OPP is investigating in conjunction with Ontario's chief coroner. A post-mortem is scheduled this week in Ottawa, police said.
Hawkesbury is located on the Ottawa River about 100 kilometres east of downtown Ottawa.