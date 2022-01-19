2 charged with killing Greg Slewidge in 2020

Two people have been charged with killing 39-year-old Greg Slewidge, whose badly beaten body was found just outside of Carleton Place, Ont., on Sept. 24, 2020.

Slewidge was likely bludgeoned to death inside a former meat-packing plant in Beckwith Township he'd converted to a legal cannabis grow-op, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in October 2021.

Michael Clairoux, 47, of Ottawa and Lee Marrazzo, 38, of Luskville, Que., were arrested at an unspecified date and charged with first-degree murder, OPP said Wednesday.

Det. Insp. Chris Landry from the OPP's criminal investigation branch made the announcement in a video posted to social media. He also said police believe the victim knew both the accused.

The two are scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

The OPP unveiled a van in October 2021 in order to generate tips, as well as a $50,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in Greg Slewidge's killing. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

Slewidge was a member of the Hells Angels and the son of former OPP officer Lyndon Slewidge, who was also the Ottawa Senators anthem singer for over two decades.

On Wednesday, Landry said the investigation is ongoing and anyone who has more information on the case can call a tip line, their local police department or Crime Stoppers.

OPP thanked Ottawa, Quebec and Montreal police for their help in a news release.