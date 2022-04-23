Man dies after being trapped beneath farm equipment

Police are investigating the death of a man found trapped underneath farm equipment west of Mallorytown, Ont.

The Ontario Provincial Police's Leeds County detachment responded to a property on County Road 2 shortly after 4:45 p.m. on Friday.

The man was trapped beneath an agricultural sprayer that was attached to a tractor, OPP said in a Saturday press release.

Marcus Claessen, 66, from Leeds and Thousands Islands Township, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Local fire and emergency medical crews responded, with a neighbour also coming to help. A postmortem will be conducted, and police and Ontario's chief coroner continue to investigate.

Mallorytown is approximately 140 kilometres south of downtown Ottawa.