OPP explains use of emergency alert in Friday manhunt

Police had issued an emergency alert early Friday afternoon after receiving information that two men armed with a handgun were spotted in the Township of Beckwith, the OPP said in its latest update.

During its investigation into a stolen vehicle outside Smiths Falls, Ont., police received information that the men were near the Beckwith Recreation Complex, about 50 kilometres southwest of downtown Ottawa.

The two men both had a "history of violence" and outstanding warrants for their arrest, the OPP said in a statement issued Tuesday.

The statement is the first time since Friday the police force has publicly addressed the emergency alert that warned Lanark County and Sharbot Lake residents to shelter in place, lock their doors and windows, and call 911 if they saw anyone suspicious.

"The OPP recognizes the emotional impact that receiving an emergency alert can cause," the OPP said. "The decision to issue an emergency alert is never taken lightly."

The OPP added that with each alert it looks to "further refine and improve the emergency alerting process."

2 men named, then names pulled

The OPP issued an alert early Friday afternoon stating OPP officers in Lanark County were investigating the two armed suspects believed to be at large.

The OPP had already sent out a similar warning to residents in Beckwith, a township in Lanark County, via social media.

The two men's photos, descriptions and names were shared by the OPP on social media.

Around mid-afternoon, the OPP said a third man had been arrested while the original two men were still at large.

Only a half hour later, they took the men's information offline and asked the media to stop sharing it. Ten minutes after that, they stated the search for the pair was over but offered no other details.

An OPP news release later in the day stated no firearm was ever involved.

In the aftermath of the original alert, former London, Ont., police officer Mike Arntfield told CBC a "wholesale" retraction of information was something he'd never heard of anywhere in North America.

The conflicting information "speaks to a chaotic incident," Arntfield added.

"We would like to thank the public again for their patience and cooperation," the OPP said Tuesday.