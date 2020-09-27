Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Driver arrested after allegedly ramming vehicle on highway

Officer suffered minor injuries, cruiser damaged during arrest

CBC News ·
Ontario Provincial Police say they've made an arrest after the driver of a Dodge Charger intentionally hit another vehicle on Highway 41 near Kaladar, Ont. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a driver allegedly rammed another vehicle on an eastern Ontario highway early Sunday morning, sending that vehicle careening into a house.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. on Highway 41 near the community of Kaladar, Ont., OPP said.

The driver of a northbound red Dodge Charger intentionally rear-ended the other vehicle, police said.

That vehicle ended up striking a house on the side of the highway, although no one was injured.

The driver of the Dodge Charger then stole another car and fled the scene, OPP said. They were eventually stopped and arrested.

A police cruiser was damaged during the arrest, OPP said, and an officer suffered minor injuries. 

The highway was closed for several hours after the crash but has since reopened. 

