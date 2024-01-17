OPP release new details on pair charged with 1st degree murder after body found in Mississippi River

Ontario Provincial Police have released new details into those accused of killing Rose Kerwin in November — and they believe there could be other victims.

Kerwin, 50, was last seen alive in Carleton Place, Ont. and reported missing on Nov. 13, one day after a body was found in the Mississippi River near Pakenham, Ont., about 27 kilometres away.

Police would later identify the body as Kerwin's and deem her death suspicious.

In December, Lanark OPP arrested and charged Marcel Lapensee, 56, from Carleton Place, Ont., and 23-year-old Samantha Osborne from Iroquois, Ont., with first-degree murder in connection to Kerwin's death.

OPP had said that both Lapensee and Osborne were facing additional charges of forcible confinement, sexual assault and uttering threats, related to another victim in a separate alleged incident reported to police on Nov. 15.

Rose Kerwin, 50, was reported missing on Nov. 13, one day after her body was found in the Mississippi River near Pakenham, Ont. (Dean Brown/Facebook)

On Tuesday, police issued media statements saying they believe there could be more victims, and released more information about the accused, including photos of Lapensee and Osborne, and aliases police believe the two used online.

"The investigation has revealed the accused both used aliases on social media which include Maxx Power and Sammi," OPP Detective Inspector Jennifer Patton said in a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

In an email to CBC News, OPP said the aliases were used on a dating site.

"We are concerned there may be other victims," Patton said in Tuesday's video, adding anyone who may have interacted with the accused should contact police.

Ontario Provincial Police are still looking for Rose Kerwin's blue 2013 Mazda GX four-door sedan, with licence plate CSXW383. (Ontario Provincial Police)

Police said they are also still searching for Kerwin's vehicle. It's described as a blue, four-door 2013 Mazda GX sedan with Ontario licence plate CSXW 383.