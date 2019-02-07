OPP cruiser rear-ended by tractor-trailer

An empty OPP cruiser was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer on Highway 401 early Thursday morning.

OPP had responded to jack-knifed tractor-trailer in the westbound lanes of the 401 near Odessa, Ont. at around 1:30 a.m., according to a news release from provincial police.

While officers were responding to the scene, an empty OPP cruiser was struck when four other tractor-trailers collided near the scene.

One of the tractor-trailer drivers was transported to hospital with minor injuries but no other injuries were reported.

Slick road conditions from freezing rain were a factor, OPP said, adding that they don't expect to lay any charges.