OPP officer who punched man didn't commit criminal offence: SIU

The province's police watchdog organization says it found no reasonable grounds to believe an Ontario Provincial Police officer who punched a 64-year-old man in the face twice committed a criminal offence.

In early January, OPP officers responded after the man damaged property and threatened staff at a residential health facility in Clarence-Rockland, Ont., according to a Special Investigations Unit (SIU) press release.

Officers arrested the man under the Mental Health Act and for mischief.

The release states the man resisted arrest and attempted to punch one of the officers.

The officer punched the man twice in the face and took him to the floor where the man landed face first.

The SIU's director, Joseph Martino, found no reasonable grounds to believe the officer acted unlawfully when dealing with the man, who suffered facial fractures.

The unit — tasked with investigating police actions that end in serious injury, death, or allegations of sexual assault — launched an investigation after the OPP notified it of the incident on Feb. 3, 2022.

The file is now closed.